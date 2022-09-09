Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Congratulates NEET UG Topper Tanishka Yadav

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday congratulated NEET UG topper, Tanishka Yadav, for securing the top rank in the medical entrance exam and said her feat will inspire other girls to achieve similar heights. Chief Minister spoke to Tanishka, a resident of Narnaul in Haryana, and her parents over the phone and congratulated them. He posted a video of the conversation on Twitter on Friday. NEET UG 2022 Result Live Updates

"By securing the top rank in NEET exams in the country, you have made Haryana proud," Mr Khattar said while congratulating Tanishka. Tanishka, whose parents are teachers, said, "My parents gave full support to me." She told Mr Khattar that she wants to take admission in AIIMS, Delhi. "I am sure you will become a good doctor and serve the people of the state and the country," he said.

The topper told the chief minister that till Class 10 she studied in Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan school in Narnaul and did her Class 11 and 12 from Kota, Rajasthan. In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Khattar said, "Narnaul's daughter Tanishka Yadav has topped the NEET examination and inspired other daughters of the state to do well in their studies."

The Chief Minister offered all possible help to her that she may require in her further studies. "I came to Kota two years ago with a goal to study in AIIMS Delhi and that I have achieved today," Tanishka had said on Thursday. Daughter of a government teacher Krishna Kumar and lecturer mother Sarita Kumari, Tanishka has had a brilliant academic record with 98.6 per cent marks in Class 12 and 96.4 per cent in Class 10. She aspires to pursue MBBS from AIIMS, Delhi with specialization in cardio, neuro or oncology.

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG were announced on Wednesday. As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified. In keeping with the trend, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

