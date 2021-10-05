Haryana Chief Minister To Interact With AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarships Recipients

Haryana CM will interact with AICTE students

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold an interaction with students selected under All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) pragati scholarship scheme for girl students and AICTE Saksham scholarship scheme for specially-abled students across Haryana. Haryana CM will have online interaction with students on October 6 from 7:30 pm. Students who want to participate in the session will be required to register themselves by today, October 5.

ACITE tweets, "#AICTEdge Hon’ble #Haryana CM, @mlkhattar to interact with #students selected under #AICTE-#Pragati #Scholarship Scheme for #Girls& #AICTE-#Saksham Scheme for Specially-abled. LIVE on 6 Oct,2021 at 7:30pm @ http://youtube.com/MediaAICTE. Register by 5 Oct,2021 @ https://forms.gle/vX1zvDew2pZUk3xG6."

Online interaction will be streamed live on the official YouTube page of AICTE.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Pragati scholarship scheme, 280 girls have received the scholarship in Haryana and under the AICTE Saksham scheme, 19 students have been selected for the scholarship.

Students who have received the Pragati scheme are pursuing degree or diploma courses in 52 AICTE approved technical institutes, and students who are benefited under AICTE Saksham scheme are pursuing their degree or diploma courses from 8 AICTE approved institutes.