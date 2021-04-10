  • Home
Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated Project E Lakshyvahini through which about 10,000 students from five districts of Haryana will be provided training through Common Service Centres Training for more than 100 competitive exams.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 9:55 am IST

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated Project E Lakshyvahini worth more than Rs 1.18 crore in collaboration with Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. Foundation, through which about 10,000 students from five districts of Haryana including Ambala, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal and Yamunanagar will be provided training through Common Service Centres Training for more than 100 competitive exams.

Taking another step towards digital education, the chief minister has handed over projects worth more than Rs 10.60 crore to various districts of the state including Gurugram. Mr Khattar inaugurated four projects digitally.

As a second project under CSR, 70 smart classrooms will be set up in government schools in district Gurugram and Mewat in collaboration with the RITES Ltd, at a cost of about Rs. 1,31,60,000 crore.

Under another project, 330 similar smart classrooms will be established in 165 other government schools in Haryana in collaboration with the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The Power Grid will spend more than Rs 7,80,90,000 on this project, under which smart classrooms will be set up in 10 districts including Gurugram in Haryana.

These include 80 smart classrooms in Gurugram district, 60 in Faridabad district, 20 each in Hisar, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts, and 30 in each in Panipat, Rohtak and Sonipat districts.

