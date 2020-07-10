Haryana Chief Minister Congratulates Students On Class 10 Exam Result

Seven girls, all from Hisar district, has bagged top three position in the Class 10 board exam this year.

In his congratulatory message for the students, Mr Khattar has wished them a bright future.

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ।



मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी आगे चल कर अपने माता-पिता के साथ-साथ प्रदेश का भी नाम रोशन करेंगे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 10, 2020

A total of 3,37,691 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board. 64.59% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69,86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%.

59.74% of government schools have passed the Class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage among private school students is 69.51%.

64.39% of the total students who took the exam from schools situated in rural areas have cleared the exam whereas the pass percentage for urban areas is 65%.

Among the toppers are Uma, Sneh and Kalpana from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district; Nikita Maruti Sawant, a student of GNJN Goenka Girls High School; Ankita, a student of DN High School, Khanda Kheri and Chahak, a student of Navyug High School, Narnaund who has secured.