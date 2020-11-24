Haryana Chief Minister Approves Project Of Establishing Panchayat Libraries

Haryana Chief Minister Approved Project Of Establishing Panchayat Libraries

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, today approved the project to establish Panchayat libraries under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in the state. In the first phase, libraries will be set up in villages under Mahagram. He said that these libraries will help individuals to not only enhance their knowledge but also develop an interest in education among the youth of the state.

The decision was taken in a meeting held regarding the setting up of libraries under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officers that members of Panchayat should also be involved in setting up libraries in the villages. Also, a person associated with the education sector or retired officer from defence belonging to the village should also be included, he added.

Information about libraries currently operating in schools and college campuses was given by the School Education Department and Higher Education Department during the meeting. Libraries are being run in public places in 20 districts by the Higher Education Department. These libraries have been digitised, in which e-books are also being made available. Apart from this, books are also available in Braille script for people with disabilities.

He directed that the Higher Education Department will be the nodal department for this project, in order to continuously review the progress of the project. In addition survey of libraries under the School Education Department, Higher Education Department or other departments, private institutions or libraries being run individually, should be conducted, he added.