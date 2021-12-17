  • Home
All private and government schools in the state will conduct classes from 10 am to 2 pm, starting from December 20. For teachers, school timings will be from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 6:58 pm IST

Haryana Changes School Timings; Classes From 10 AM To 2 PM From Dec 20
Haryana: School timings changed (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Haryana School News: The Haryana Government on Friday announced that it has changed school timings in the state. All private and government schools in the state will conduct classes from 10 am to 2 pm, starting from December 20. For teachers, school timings will be from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

“Timings of all private and government schools in Haryana have been changed. Now the time has been fixed for the students from 10 am to 2 pm. Whereas teachers will have to be present from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. This order will remain in force from December 20 till further orders,” the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, tweeted in Hindi.

In the attached order, Haryana’s School Education Department said that students who want to continue with online classes will be allowed to do so.

Attendance will not be mandatory for students and they will not be pressurized for it, the government statement said.

However, for students who do not want to attend offline classes, their parents will have to inform school authorities about it in written form, it added.

Distribution of meals under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme will continue, the government said.

Recently, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced that no schools will increase their fees by more than five per cent or change their uniform before five years. The was in response to complaints against some private schools.

Education News Haryana Schools
