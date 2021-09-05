  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana To Celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' Till September 17

Haryana To Celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' Till September 17

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday that Haryana will celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' till September 17.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2021 8:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st Year Students To Now Read About Hindutva Icons, Ambedkar
PM Modi To Address 'Shikshak Parv' On September 7
PMK Demands More Hostels, Asks Tamil Nadu government To Ease Norms
National Teachers' Award Given To 44 Teachers From Across The Country
MP School Admission 2021: Revised Schedule For Admission Under RTE Released
Commendable How Teachers Ensured Education Continues In Covid Times: PM Modi
Haryana To Celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' Till September 17
Haryana will celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' till September 17: Haryana CM
Chandigarh:

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday that Haryana will celebrate 'Shiksha Parv' till September 17. Speaking during a function organised at Indira Gandhi University in Rewari district, Khattar highlighted the significant role of a teacher in everyone's life.

He said good education makes a responsible citizen which further helps in nation building. Khattar said 'Shiksha Parv' is just another way to render respect to teachers and it will be celebrated till September 17, which coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 47.27 crore at Indira Gandhi University.

Khattar also remembered his favourite teacher K L Gera and spoke with him on telephone during the programme to enquire about his well-being. The chief minister said one has to move forward while serving the country and society, and a teacher plays a pivotal role in giving a new direction to life.

He also lauded the role played by teachers amid the Covid pandemic. Speaking at another event in MDU university in Rohtak, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the dream of "Atmanirbhar India" would be fulfilled only through effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). "Teachers will play an important role in the effective implementation of this revolutionary education policy.

Therefore, teachers will have to work harder for this," the governor said during the Teachers' Day function organised at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, called upon the teacher community to take care of the students like a mother would. "Along with their intellectual development, work continuously for morale enhancement and character building," he said, adding that teachers should motivate the students for entrepreneurship by using information technology.

He called upon the students present in the auditorium to become job providers. The governor said the university has to be made a centre of entrepreneurship excellence along with academic excellence. Dattatraya called for starting a social awareness campaign against social evils, while taking inspiration from the thoughts and works of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

He congratulated the entire university, including vice chancellor Rajbir Singh, for the remarkable progress, green campus and multi-faceted achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure
Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st Year Students To Now Read About Hindutva Icons, Ambedkar
Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st Year Students To Now Read About Hindutva Icons, Ambedkar
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
PM Modi To Address 'Shikshak Parv' On September 7
PM Modi To Address 'Shikshak Parv' On September 7
AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process
AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................