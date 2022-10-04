  • Home
Haryana BTech Admission 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the BE and BTech round two counselling result from today through the official website.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 6:59 pm IST

HSTES has announced the BTech and BE courses round two counselling seat allotment result today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Haryana BTech Admission 2022: The Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES) has announced the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) round two counselling seat allotment result today, October 4, 2022. Candidates can check and download the BE and BTech round two counselling result through the official website - techadmissionshry.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their course, counselling number and institute name in the specified file to access the Haryana BTech admission 2022 counselling result.

Haryana BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

The name of the candidates, application number, department, course, programme, and score will be mentioned on the Haryana BTech seat allotment result. The physical reporting of the candidates at the allotted institute will be from October 6 (9 am) to October 10 (5 pm). the updation of vacancy positions by the respective institutes will be on October 10, 2022.

Haryana BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Candidates need to visit the official website - techadmissionshry.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link.
  3. The Haryana BTech round 2 seat allotment sersult will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Check and download the result for further processing.
  5. Report at allotted colleges on the mentioned date and time.
