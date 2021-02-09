Haryana Board's Annual Secondary, Senior Secondary Exams From April 20

  • Home
The Haryana School Education Board will conduct the annual secondary and senior secondary examinations from April 20-May 31, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 11:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

Haryana:

The Haryana School Education Board will conduct the annual secondary and senior secondary examinations from April 20-May 31, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The syllabus this year has been reduced by 30 percent and the annual examination papers will have 50 percent multiple-choice questions.

The practical examinations will be conducted before the written tests and the time to solve the question paper will be two and a half hours. The results of these examinations will be announced in the first week of July, it said.

Regular classes remained suspended for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic and during the period students were taught through the online mode.

