  • Haryana Board To Issue HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 On July 21

The BSEH 10th and 12th admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- bseh.org.in on July 21.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 5:01 pm IST

HBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card on July 21
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card for the HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exams 2022 on Thursday, July 21. The HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held on a single day on July 31. The BSEH 10th and 12th admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- bseh.org.in.

The admit card for HBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2022 will have details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time and guidelines.

The date sheet of BSEH compartment exams is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. As per the date sheet, the BSEH Secondary, Senior Secondary and Open School compartment exam July-2022 will be held for theory papers in one subject. The HBSE 10th compartment exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the Haryana Board Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

How To Download Admit Card For HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022:

  • Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link.
  • Enter all the required details and click on submit.
  • Your BSEH admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the hall ticket of NEET UG 2022, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy in the HBSE admit card, then student can contact the board office and get it corrected by July 26, 2022.

The candidates must download the Haryana HBSE compartment admit card and take a coloured printout in an A4 size paper. Thereafter, students need to paste their coloured photograph and get the admit card attested with the school authorities.

This year, a total of 65,389 students will be appearing in the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), out of which, 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls. The exam will be held across 126 examination centers across the state

