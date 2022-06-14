Haryana Board To Announce BSEH 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEH 12th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow

HBSE 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 15. The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the BSEH 12th result 2022 after 6 PM, HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360. When announced, the students can access the 12th HBSE result 2022 through official website of the Haryana Board- bseh.org.in. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. BSEH 12th board result will be displayed on the screen.

Around 2.61 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board HBSE 12th exam this year. The Class 12 BSEH board exams were conducted from March 30 to April 27, 2022.

HBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of Haryana Board- bseh.org.in

On the homepahe, click on the "BSEH 12th result 2022" link

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Your BSEH Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, the board had cancelled the BSEH board exams due to COVID-19 pandemic and and students were assessed on alternative criteria. They were evaluated on the basis of 30:10:60 ratio, 30 per cent on Class exam, 10 per cent on Class 11 exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical exam marks. The pass percentage for BSEH Class 12 was recorded at 80.34 per cent in 2020.