Haryana Board To Announce 12th Result 2022 On June 15: Official

BSEH 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board 12th result 2022 will be announced on June 15. Check BSEH 12th result 2022 at bseh.org.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 7:35 pm IST
Check Haryana Board 12th result at bseh.org.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 12 exam result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360 that the Class 12 result will be announced after 6 PM. The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by June 25, he added.

A total of 2.61 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 concluded in April. Students can check the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website- bseh.org.in using roll number, date of birth.

To check Haryana Board 12th result on the official website- bseh.org.in, students can check on the 12th result 2022 link. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. BSEH 12th result will appear on the screen. Download Class 12 provisional scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

Last year, a total of 100 per cent students cleared the Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated on the basis of 30:10:60 ratio, thirty per cent on 10th exam, 10 per cent on 11th exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical exam marks.

In 2020, the pass percentage for 12th was 80.34 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 10 was 64.59 per cent. The Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board class 12 BSEH result
