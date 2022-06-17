  • Home
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today

The Haryana Board Class 10 result will be declared at 3 PM. Check BSEH 10th result at bseh.org.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 10:56 am IST

Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
The Class 10 result will be declared at 3 PM
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 10 result on Friday, June 17. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360 that the Class 10 result will be announced at 3 PM today. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam 2022 concluded in April.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on BSEH 12th result 2022 link

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 12 exam. In the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 released on June 15, a total of 87.08 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully.

The top 3 rank holders in the HBSE merit list were girls- Kajal from (KCM Public Senior Secondary School secured 498 marks, Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School) jointly secured second position with 496 marks followed by Shruti and Poonam with 495 marks.

