Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The Class 10 result will be declared at 3 PM

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 10 result on Friday, June 17. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360 that the Class 10 result will be announced at 3 PM today. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam 2022 concluded in April.

The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

