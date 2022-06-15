Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th results today

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE 12th result 2022 today, June 15, on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 result will be declared by 6 PM today. When announced, students can check the Haryana Class 12 board results by using their roll number and date of birth. The BSEH 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a prinout for future references.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

The HBSE 12th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Haryana Board Result 2022: How To Check HBSE 12th Results

Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the result designated link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The BSEH Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 exams 2022 were conducted between March 30 and April 27.