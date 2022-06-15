Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check

  • Home
Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 10:18 am IST
HBSE 12th results today
Haryana Board Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE 12th result 2022 today, June 15, on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 result will be declared by 6 PM today. When announced, students can check the Haryana Class 12 board results by using their roll number and date of birth. The BSEH 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a prinout for future references.

The HBSE 12th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Haryana Board Result 2022: How To Check HBSE 12th Results

  • Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the result designated link.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The BSEH Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for further reference.

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam. The Haryana BSEH Class 12 exams 2022 were conducted between March 30 and April 27.

