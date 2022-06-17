Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's How To Check HBSE 10th Results

Check details on HBSE 10th result 2022

Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE 10th result 2022 today, June 17, on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The Haryana BSEH Class 10 result will be declared at 3 PM today for over 3.25 lakh students. When announced, students can check the Class 10 Haryana board results by using their roll number and date of birth. The BSEH 10th result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references. Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Direct link.

The HBSE 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, students need to type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.

Haryana Board Result 2022: How To Check HBSE 10th Results

Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the result designated link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The BSEH Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

This year, over 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana HBSE 10th board exam. The BSEH Class 10 exams 2022 were conducted between March 31 and April 20 in offline mode.