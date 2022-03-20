  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board Reschedules Class 10, 12 BSEH Exams; New Time Tables Here

Haryana Board Reschedules Class 10, 12 BSEH Exams; New Time Tables Here

BSEH 2022 Board Exams: While releasing the revised BSEH datesheets, the Haryana Board said that students must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 20, 2022 5:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
No Class 5, 8 Board Exams This Year, Says Haryana
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result Declared
Haryana Board Announces Class 12th Results
HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Announced, Here's How Marks Will Be Calculated
Haryana Board Reschedules Class 10, 12 BSEH Exams; New Time Tables Here
HBSE exams 2022 dates revised
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates. The board now will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be hed in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Recommended: HBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!
Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 12th Board Exams. Click Here
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free! 

“Revised datesheet (theory papers) for Haryana secondary, senior secondary certificate (academic/ open school/ regular/ re-appear/ additional/ improvement) examination March/April-2022,” the official statement read.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While releasing the revised BSEH datesheets, the Haryana Board said that students must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination.

HBSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2022

HBSE revised dates

HBSE Class 10 subjects

March 31, 2022.

Social Science

April 4, 2022.

English

April 6, 2022.

Hindi

April 12, 2022.

Mathematics

April 13, 2022.

Physical and Health Education/Sanskrit/Urdu/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani/Animal Husbandry/Dance

April 16, 2022.

Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITES (For Govt Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)

April 18, 2022.

Science

April 20, 2022.

Retail, Security, Automobile, IT and ITES, Physical Education and Sports etc.



HBSE 12th Revised Date Sheet

HBSE revised dates

HBSE Class 12 subjects

March 30, 2022.

Hindi Core/Elective

April 1, 2022.

Punjabi

April 2, 2022.

Physics/Economics

April 5, 2022.

Mathematics

April 7, 2022.

Geography

April 8. 2022.

Home Science

April 11, 2022.

English Core/Elective

April 12, 2022.

Military Science/Dance/Psychology

April 13, 2022.

Agriculture, Philosophy

April 15, 2022.

Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration

April 16, 2022.

Computer Science (for all of Haryana), ITES (for Govt. Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)

April 19, 2022.

History, Biology

April 20, 2022.

Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio-Technology

April 21, 2022.

Political Science

April 22, 2022.

Music Hindustani, Business Studies

April 23, 2022.

Fine Arts

April 25, 2022.

Sociology, Entrepreneurship

April 26, 2022.

Retail, Security, Automobile, IT&ITES, Physical Education & Sports etc.

April 27, 2022.

Physical Education

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Board class 12 Haryana Board Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: CBSE Mails Term 1 Marks To Schools, How To Collect
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE: CBSE Mails Term 1 Marks To Schools, How To Collect
Maharashtra Begins MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS Application; Details Here
Maharashtra Begins MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS Application; Details Here
Delhi High Court Asks Government To Respond To Plea On School Building Lying Unutilised Since 2011
Delhi High Court Asks Government To Respond To Plea On School Building Lying Unutilised Since 2011
JEE Main 2022 Application Underway; Important Points For Engineering Aspirants
JEE Main 2022 Application Underway; Important Points For Engineering Aspirants
IIT Madras, US University Develop AI-Powered Algorithms To Enhance 3D Effects In Phone Videos
IIT Madras, US University Develop AI-Powered Algorithms To Enhance 3D Effects In Phone Videos
.......................... Advertisement ..........................