HBSE exams 2022 dates revised

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates. The board now will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be hed in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

“Revised datesheet (theory papers) for Haryana secondary, senior secondary certificate (academic/ open school/ regular/ re-appear/ additional/ improvement) examination March/April-2022,” the official statement read.

While releasing the revised BSEH datesheets, the Haryana Board said that students must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination.

HBSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2022

HBSE revised dates HBSE Class 10 subjects March 31, 2022. Social Science April 4, 2022. English April 6, 2022. Hindi April 12, 2022. Mathematics April 13, 2022. Physical and Health Education/Sanskrit/Urdu/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani/Animal Husbandry/Dance April 16, 2022. Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITES (For Govt Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad) April 18, 2022. Science April 20, 2022. Retail, Security, Automobile, IT and ITES, Physical Education and Sports etc.







HBSE 12th Revised Date Sheet