Haryana Board Reschedules Class 10, 12 BSEH Exams; New Time Tables Here
BSEH 2022 Board Exams: While releasing the revised BSEH datesheets, the Haryana Board said that students must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates. The board now will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be hed in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.
“Revised datesheet (theory papers) for Haryana secondary, senior secondary certificate (academic/ open school/ regular/ re-appear/ additional/ improvement) examination March/April-2022,” the official statement read.
HBSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2022
HBSE revised dates
HBSE Class 10 subjects
March 31, 2022.
Social Science
April 4, 2022.
English
April 6, 2022.
Hindi
April 12, 2022.
Mathematics
April 13, 2022.
Physical and Health Education/Sanskrit/Urdu/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani/Animal Husbandry/Dance
April 16, 2022.
Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITES (For Govt Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
April 18, 2022.
Science
April 20, 2022.
Retail, Security, Automobile, IT and ITES, Physical Education and Sports etc.
HBSE 12th Revised Date Sheet
HBSE revised dates
HBSE Class 12 subjects
March 30, 2022.
Hindi Core/Elective
April 1, 2022.
Punjabi
April 2, 2022.
Physics/Economics
April 5, 2022.
Mathematics
April 7, 2022.
Geography
April 8. 2022.
Home Science
April 11, 2022.
English Core/Elective
April 12, 2022.
Military Science/Dance/Psychology
April 13, 2022.
Agriculture, Philosophy
April 15, 2022.
Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 16, 2022.
Computer Science (for all of Haryana), ITES (for Govt. Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
April 19, 2022.
History, Biology
April 20, 2022.
Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio-Technology
April 21, 2022.
Political Science
April 22, 2022.
Music Hindustani, Business Studies
April 23, 2022.
Fine Arts
April 25, 2022.
Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 26, 2022.
Retail, Security, Automobile, IT&ITES, Physical Education & Sports etc.
April 27, 2022.
Physical Education