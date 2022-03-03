Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here

The BSEH Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 30. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th time table through the official website - bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board Class 10 exams 2022 will be held between March 31 and April 26, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 12 will be conducted from March 30 to April 29.

The BSEH Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. A total of 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.

How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.

Click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022 ' link.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.

BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Exam Schedule

Dates Subjects March 30, 2022 Hindi April 1, 2022 Physics, Economics April 2, 2022 Fine Arts April 5, 2022 Mathematics April 7, 2022 Physical Education April 8, 2022 Home Science April 9, 2022 English April 11, 2022 Military Science, Dance, Psychology April 12, 2022 Punjabi April 13, 2022 Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration April 18, 2022 Geography April 19, 2022 Computer Science, ITES April 20, 2022 History, Biology April 21, 2022 Agriculture, Philosophy April 22, 2022 Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio technology April 26, 2022 Sociology, Entrepreneurship April 27, 2022 Political Science April 28, 2022 Music Hindustani, Business Studies April 29, 2022 Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.





BSEH Haryana Board 10th Exam Schedule