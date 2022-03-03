  • Home
BSEH Haryana Board Exams 2022: Students can check and download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th time table through the official website - bseh.org.in.

Education | Updated: Mar 3, 2022 5:48 pm IST

Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
The BSEH Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 30. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th time table through the official website - bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board Class 10 exams 2022 will be held between March 31 and April 26, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 12 will be conducted from March 30 to April 29.

The BSEH Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. A total of 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.

How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

  • Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022 ' link.
  • A PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.

BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 30, 2022Hindi
April 1, 2022Physics, Economics
April 2, 2022Fine Arts
April 5, 2022Mathematics
April 7, 2022Physical Education
April 8, 2022Home Science
April 9, 2022English
April 11, 2022Military Science, Dance, Psychology
April 12, 2022Punjabi
April 13, 2022Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 18, 2022Geography
April 19, 2022Computer Science, ITES
April 20, 2022History, Biology
April 21, 2022Agriculture, Philosophy
April 22, 2022Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio technology
April 26, 2022Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 27, 2022Political Science
April 28, 2022Music Hindustani, Business Studies
April 29, 2022Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.


BSEH Haryana Board 10th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 31, 2022Social Science
April 4, 2022English
Aril 6, 2022Hindi
April 11, 2022Mathematics
April 19, 2022Science
April 21, 2022Physical & Health education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science etc.
April 22, 2022Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.
April 26, 2022Punjabi, IT, ITES
