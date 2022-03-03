Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
BSEH Haryana Board Exams 2022: Students can check and download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th time table through the official website - bseh.org.in.
BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 30. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th time table through the official website - bseh.org.in.
The Haryana Board Class 10 exams 2022 will be held between March 31 and April 26, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 12 will be conducted from March 30 to April 29.
The BSEH Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. A total of 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.
How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022
- Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.
- Click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022 ' link.
- A PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.
BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link
BSEH Haryana Board 12th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 30, 2022
|Hindi
|April 1, 2022
|Physics, Economics
|April 2, 2022
|Fine Arts
|April 5, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 7, 2022
|Physical Education
|April 8, 2022
|Home Science
|April 9, 2022
|English
|April 11, 2022
|Military Science, Dance, Psychology
|April 12, 2022
|Punjabi
|April 13, 2022
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|April 18, 2022
|Geography
|April 19, 2022
|Computer Science, ITES
|April 20, 2022
|History, Biology
|April 21, 2022
|Agriculture, Philosophy
|April 22, 2022
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio technology
|April 26, 2022
|Sociology, Entrepreneurship
|April 27, 2022
|Political Science
|April 28, 2022
|Music Hindustani, Business Studies
|April 29, 2022
|Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.
BSEH Haryana Board 10th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 31, 2022
|Social Science
|April 4, 2022
|English
|Aril 6, 2022
|Hindi
|April 11, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 19, 2022
|Science
|April 21, 2022
|Physical & Health education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science etc.
|April 22, 2022
|Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.
|April 26, 2022
|Punjabi, IT, ITES