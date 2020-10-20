HBSE Releases Compartment Exam, Open School Admit Cards 2020 At Bseh.org.in

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the BSEH 2020 admit cards for the compartment or improvement exams and Haryana Open School (HOS) exam. Candidates who have applied for the compartment or improvement exams and HOS exams and paid the requisite fees can download the BSEH admit cards from the official website -- bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board has released the BSEH compartment or improvement exam admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 and Classes 10 and 12 HOS exams.

BSEH will conduct the compartment or improvement exams and HOS exam at designated centres across the state. The compartment or improvement exam BSEH admit card and HOS admit cards has mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

BSEH Compartment Exam, BSEH Improvement Exam 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

HOS Admit Card 2020 Direct Link

BSEH 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bseh.org.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the names, registration numbers and other details in the designated fields

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the BSEH 2020 admit cards

More than 87,000 students will appear for the BSEH compartment exams this year. The Haryana Board had declared the HBSE Class 10 results on July 10, 2020. Out of the total 3,37,691 students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams, 2,18,120 have qualified and 87,070 have failed.

The Haryana Board has placed as many as 32,261 Class 12 students in the compartment category. The overall pass percentage this year was 80.34% in BSEH Class 12 results. The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the exams had to be postponed and were scheduled in July.