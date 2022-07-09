Haryana Board Releases BSEH 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEH 10th, 12th compartment exam date sheet 2022 released

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Haryana Board compartment exam 2022 dates. The BSEH Class 10, 12 and open school compartment exam will be held on a single day, that is, on July 28, 2022. The board has published the date sheet pertaining to this on its official website - bseh.org.in. As per the date sheet, the BSEH Secondary, Senior Secondary and Open School compartment exam July-2022 will be held for theory papers in one subject. The exam will be held in two shifts from, 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The BSEH will conduct the compartment, improvement exam July-2022 for Secondary (Class 10) and Open School students in the morning session from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. While for Senior Secondary (Class 12) and Open School students, the exam will be conducted in the after-noon session from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Students can check the BSEH Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2022 with the help of the direct link provided below.

Earlier on July 8, the Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, addressed in a press conference that the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) educational examination, July-2022, the last date was fixed as July 07, 2022, with a late fee of Rs 1000 for the candidates.

The candidates who wish to apply for the HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022 can fill up the online application form through the Board's website-- bseh.org.in until July 14, 2022.