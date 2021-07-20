  • Home
  • Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports

Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports

BSEH Class 10th, 12th Syllabus: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2021-2022 academic session.

Updated: Jul 20, 2021 8:29 pm IST

Haryana Board Reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session: Reports
Haryana Board reduces Class 10th, 12th syllabus
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2021-2022 academic session. BSEH, the board which conducts the Class 10th, or Secondary, and Class 12th, or Senior Secondary annual exams, considering the constraints students faced with the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns in the country this year as well, has decided to reduce the syllabi by 30 per cent.

As per reports, BSEH said: “Haryana Board of School Education has decided to reduce 30 per cent of the syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes for the academic session 2021-22. The new syllabus is available on the official website of the board.”

The board last year as well had reduced the syllabus for the students of Classes 9 to 12 to make up for the loss of studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In similar lines, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also reduced the syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022. The CISCE had reduced syllabi for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects which were made available on the official website cisce.org. The decision has been taken considering the difficulties faced by students amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Haryana Schools
