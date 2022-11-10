  • Home
NMMS 2022 examination admit card will be available tomorrow at bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 6:00 pm IST

Haryana Board To Issue National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NMMS 2022: The Haryana Board of School Education will release the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination admit card tomorrow, November 11. The NMMS 2022 examination will be held on November 20, 2022 (Sunday). Once the NMMS admit cards will be available candidates can download it from the official website of the board– bseh.org.in and from the website of SCERT Gurugram, Haryana– scertharyana.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can download their NMMS exam 2022 admit card by entering their aadhaar number and date of birth. It is important for candidates to read and understand the important instructions given on the admit card and make sure to follow them.

NMMS 2022 Exam: Steps To Download Admit Card

  1. Go to the official website– bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in
  2. Click on NMMS 2022 admit card download link
  3. Enter the required details- aadhaar number and date of birth
  4. The NMMS 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card, take a printout of it and carry it on the exam day.

To be eligible for the scholarship scheme, the annual income of the family of the candidate should be less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources. The selection of students for the scholarships is made through the examination conducted by the state government.

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme
