Haryana Board To Issue BSEH Class 10 Certificates On August 25; Details Here

Haryana Board 10th Certificate 2022 Release Date

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates on August 25, 2022. The BSEH will release the certificates, migration certificates, compartment, failed cards of students who appeared in Haryana Board Class 10 Exam 2022. The certificates will be provided at the offices of all district education officers of the state and the school heads will have to collect them from the offices.

Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, while conveying to the media, told that the heads of all secondary schools, gurukuls of the state are informed about the release date of certificates/ migration certificates and compartment/ failed cards of the students of their schools. The SMS has also been sent to all the school/gurukul heads in this regard.

"The school heads can collect the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates on August 25, between 11 am to 5 pm and on August 26, between 9 am to 4 pm from the office of District Education Officers of the concerned district," as addressed. Dr Singh further told that the certificates of the candidates of the Bhiwani district will be distributed in the teacher building located in the board headquarters.

In case the school head is unable to collect the certificate of his own school, then he can authorize any teacher of his school to collect the same. The authorised person must have to carry the letter of authorization with them, otherwise, they will not be given certificates.

Addressing the media, the Board Secretary said: "If the Haryana Board Class 10 certificate is not personally collected from the office of the District Education Officer due to any unavoidable reasons, then in such a situation these certificates can be obtained from the Board Headquarters on working days after the above-mentioned dates."