Haryana Board To Hold Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam On January 16

Haryana Board to hold class 10, 12 compartment exam

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the compartment exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Students taking the HBSE compartment exams can check the exam dates on the official website of the board -- bseh.org.in. BSEH will conduct the Class 10 compartment exams and Class 12 compartment exams on January 16, 2021 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The board had announced the BSEH Class 10 results on July 11. The pass percentage this year of BSEH Class 10th was 64.59 per cent. Haryana Board had announced the HBSE Class 12th Result on July 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.34 per cent this year.

Along with the HBSE compartment exam dates, the Haryana board has issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for the candidates.

It is mandatory for students to bring HBSE compartment admit cards along with a scanned photograph during the exam.

All the necessary COVID-19 precautions will be strictly followed during the Haryana board compartment exam.

Students have to bring their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

Students have to cover the mouth and nose with a mask or cloth during the exam.

Mobile phones and calculators are prohibited in the HBSE compartment exam hall.

Students can bring their own water bottle.

The board has also provided the candidates with helpline numbers to resolve queries on HBSE compartment 2020 exams. These are -- 01664-254300 and 01664-254309.