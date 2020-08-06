Haryana Board To Hold 8th Board Exam in 2021 After 11 Years

Haryana Board will hold 8th board exam next year after 11 years

The Haryana Board will hold board exam for class 8 students in 2021, after 11 years. The board has started making necessary preparations for the exam which will be held for the current academic session 2020-21.

The Board Chairman, Dr. Jagbir Singh and Secretary Mr. Rajeev Prasad said that as per the Haryana Government's directions, amendments were made to the Haryana RTE Rules 2011 and board exam will be held for class 8 students across the state.

The last time Haryana Board held class 8 board exams in 2010. A total of 3,67,247 students sat for the 8th board exam and 3,44,698 students passed.

Haryana Board up until this year held exams for regular and open students in classes 10 and 12.

This year the board had to face unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board exam had to be postponed in the state.

For class 10, only Science exam was pending. The board at first decided to cancel the exam for Science paper but later decided to release the results and provide the option to students to appear for Science exam, if they desired.

Class 10 result was announced on July 10. Total 3,37,691 students sat for the exam and 2,18,120 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent, considerably higher than 57.39 per cent in 2019.

As for class 12 pending exams, the examinations were held in July and result was announced on July 21. Out of the total 2,12,693 students who appeared for the exam, 1,70,881 qualified for higher education and 32,261 got compartment.