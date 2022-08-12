Haryana Board HBSE Releases 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download BSEH 10th, 12th compartment exam scorecard at bseh.org.in

BSEH Compartment Exam Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the result for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exam 2022. The BSEH 10th and 12th result is available to download on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The 10th, 12th compartment exam was held on a single day on July 31.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!