Haryana Board HBSE Releases 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022

BSEH Compartment Exam Result 2022: The BSEH 10th and 12th result is available to download on the official website- bseh.org.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 3:51 pm IST

Download BSEH 10th, 12th compartment exam scorecard at bseh.org.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEH Compartment Exam Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the result for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exam 2022. The BSEH 10th and 12th result is available to download on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The 10th, 12th compartment exam was held on a single day on July 31.

Haryana Board Class 10 Result Haryana Board class 12
