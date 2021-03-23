  • Home
HBSE date sheet 2021: Exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11 am.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 10:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

HBSE Date Sheet 2021: Classes 9, 11 final exam timings revised (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

HBSE date sheet 2021: Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the upcoming Class 9 and Class 11 final exams. Exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11 am.

HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh said the examination of Class 11 students will be held from March 26 to April 23, and for Class 9, exams will be from March 30 to April 17.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates will have to ensure social distancing and wear a mask at the examination centre according to government guidelines, the official said.

Exams for Class 11 students will begin on March 26 with Physics and Economics papers. For Class 9, exams will begin on March 30 with the Social Science paper.

Exam guidelines

Candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for drawing maps. They will be allowed to bring color pencils for exams of science subjects.

Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited. If a student is found using these, it will be considered as use of unfair means.

Candidates are allowed to bring their personal hand sanitizer and water in transparent bottles.

Differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands will be provided services of amanuensis and additional 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

HBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 9, Class 11

With inputs from PTI

