Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here

BSEH Haryana Board Exams 2022: The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 11:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam date sheets 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 17. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 9th and 11th time tables through the official website - bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9.

The BSEH Classes 9 and 11 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:00 am.

How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

  • Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.
  • Under news section, click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022' link.
  • A PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 17IT, ITES
March 19Hindi
March 22English
March 24Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
March 26Social Science
March 29Mathematics
March 31Science


BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 17Computer Science, ITES
March 19English
March 21Home Science
March 22Punjabi
March 24Physics, Economics
March 25Physical Education
March 26Hindi
March 28Mathematics
March 29Biology, Psychology
March 30Political Science
March 31History, Business Studies
April 1Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 2Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
April 4Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 5Fine Arts
April 6Geography
April 7Music Hindustani
April 8Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
April 9Military Science, Dance, Agriculture
