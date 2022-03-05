Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here

The BSEH Classes 9 and 11 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:00 am.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam date sheets 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 17. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 9th and 11th time tables through the official website - bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9.

How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.

Under news section, click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022' link.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Schedule

Dates Subjects March 17 IT, ITES March 19 Hindi March 22 English March 24 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc. March 26 Social Science March 29 Mathematics March 31 Science





BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Schedule