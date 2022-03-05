Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
BSEH Haryana Board Exams 2022: The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9.
BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exams 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam date sheets 2022. As per the schedule, the BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 17. Students can check and download the Haryana Board 9th and 11th time tables through the official website - bseh.org.in.
The BSEH Classes 9 and 11 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:00 am.
How To Download BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022
- Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.
- Under news section, click on the 'Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022' link.
- A PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the BSEH time table PDF and take a print out for future reference.
BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link
BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|IT, ITES
|March 19
|Hindi
|March 22
|English
|March 24
|Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
|March 26
|Social Science
|March 29
|Mathematics
|March 31
|Science
BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|Computer Science, ITES
|March 19
|English
|March 21
|Home Science
|March 22
|Punjabi
|March 24
|Physics, Economics
|March 25
|Physical Education
|March 26
|Hindi
|March 28
|Mathematics
|March 29
|Biology, Psychology
|March 30
|Political Science
|March 31
|History, Business Studies
|April 1
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|April 2
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
|April 4
|Sociology, Entrepreneurship
|April 5
|Fine Arts
|April 6
|Geography
|April 7
|Music Hindustani
|April 8
|Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
|April 9
|Military Science, Dance, Agriculture