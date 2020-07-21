Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th Result 2020: HBSE Result 2020 will be available today on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education, or HBSE, has announced the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today. Students will soon be able to access the HBSE 12th results through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in. Certain private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the HBSE Result 2020. The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31 but HBSE could not hold certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infection. HBSE conducted the postponed exams in July once the Central Government gave the nod to schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.

According to a source close to the Haryana Board, the HBSE 12th results has been announced through a press conference at 5.00 pm today. More than two lakh students await HBSE 12th result this year.

Students can check the HBSE 12th Class result 2020 on the official website of the board with the help of their roll numbers. To check the HBSE result 2020 12th Class, students can login at the website -- bseh.org.in and insert the login credentials as required and access the HBSE Class 12 results.

In July, this year, HBSE released the Class 10 result in which the state recorded a passing percentage of 64.59%.