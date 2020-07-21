  • Home
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Declared @ Bseh.org.in: Live Updates

HBSE 12th Result 2020 is available through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in. The HBSE Class 12th Results are also hosted by certain private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education, or HBSE, has announced the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today. Students will soon be able to access the HBSE 12th results through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in. Certain private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the HBSE Result 2020. The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31 but HBSE could not hold certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infection. HBSE conducted the postponed exams in July once the Central Government gave the nod to schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.

According to a source close to the Haryana Board, the HBSE 12th results has been announced through a press conference at 5.00 pm today. More than two lakh students await HBSE 12th result this year.

Students can check the HBSE 12th Class result 2020 on the official website of the board with the help of their roll numbers. To check the HBSE result 2020 12th Class, students can login at the website -- bseh.org.in and insert the login credentials as required and access the HBSE Class 12 results.

In July, this year, HBSE released the Class 10 result in which the state recorded a passing percentage of 64.59%.

Live updates

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today. Students can access the results through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in.

05:47 PM IST
July 21, 2020

Girls Outshine Boys By 11 percentage points

In HBSE 12th results, 86.30% girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is at 75.06%.

05:43 PM IST
July 21, 2020

Over 80% Students Pass in HBSE 12th Result 2020

80.34% students have passed in HBSE 12th Result 2020

05:27 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pass Percentage, Toppers' List

Pass percentage and names of HBSE 12th result toppers will be available soon. 

05:26 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result: Press Conference Starts

The press conference of HBSE 12th result 2020 has started. 

05:23 PM IST
July 21, 2020

05:21 PM IST
July 21, 2020

Class 10 Results

Before HBSE 12th result 2020, the board had released the Class 10 results. The HBSE results for Class 10 students where the state recorded a passing percentage of 64.59%. 

05:06 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020 To Be Uploaded "Later In The Evening"

The press conference was scheduled at 5 pm. Results will be uploaded on the official website "later in the evening", an official from BSEH told NDTV

05:01 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Time

HBSE 12th result will be declared any moment now. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy. All the best. 

05:00 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Via SMS, Unofficial Websites

HBSE 12th Arts results can also be checked via SMS by sending RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263.

Private websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also expected to host the HBSE 12th result 2020. 

04:49 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result: Direct Link

Once declared, the HBSE 12th results or BSEH 12th results will be available at this direct link:

HBSE 12th results’ direct link

04:46 PM IST
July 21, 2020

Haryana Board 12th Result App

Candidates will also be able to check their HBSE 12th result 2020 from the "Board of School Education Haryana" app. The app is available on Google PlayStore for Android users.

04:37 PM IST
July 21, 2020

What Is Required To Check HBSE 12th Result 2020?

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy as they will be required to use roll number and date of birth to check their HBSE 12th result.

04:30 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE board 12th class result will be available on bseh.org.in, Board of school education Haryana application, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

04:10 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE Results 2020 will be announced via press conference in less than an hour.

03:51 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE's official website, bseh.org.in, may face server issues due to heavy traffic once the result link is live. Students are advised to wait and refresh the webpage to access HBSE Class 12 results. Alternatively, students can also check the HBSE results through private portals.

03:30 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check

Students can check the HBSE Result 2020 by following these steps:

STEP 1: Go to bseh.org.in

STEP 2: Click on the link designated for exam results

STEP 3: On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

STEP 4: Enter HBSE Class 12th roll number and date of birth

STEP 5: Select the ‘Submit’ button

STEP 6: View the HBSE Class 12 Result 2020

03:09 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result Date And Time: Results by 5 pm today

HBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released at 5 pm today, a source close to the board confirmed to NDTV.

02:39 PM IST
July 21, 2020

Once results are out, students should enter the date of birth and roll number exactly as given in the HBSE Class 12 admit card on the result link given on bseh.org.in.

01:46 PM IST
July 21, 2020

The HBSE Class 12 results will be announced by Chairman of HBSE Jagbir Singh in the evening. The results will be available on the websites soon after.

01:15 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12 Class Result: Where to check

HBSE board 12th class result will be available on the following platforms: bseh.org.in , Board of school education Haryana application, indiaresults.com, examresults.com.

12:59 PM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Apply for re-check

Once HBSE Class 12 results are out, candidates unsatisfied with the results can apply for recheck once the recheck link is online. "Re-check fee is fixed as Rs 250 per answer book. The Re-checking form with the prescribed fee should reach in Board office within 20 days from the declaration of result," the HBSE informs on its official website."

11:53 AM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE had declared the Class 10 results on July 17 in which the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 64.59%.

11:37 AM IST
July 21, 2020

Last year, Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad were the HBSE Class 12 toppers.

11:12 AM IST
July 21, 2020

Students can download the HBSE Class 12 results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website -- bseh.org.in.

11:06 AM IST
July 21, 2020

Students can also check the HBSE results via SMS by sending RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263.

10:38 AM IST
July 21, 2020

Students can also access the results through the 'Board of school education Haryana’ application available on Google Play store.

10:26 AM IST
July 21, 2020

In 2019, 63.84% students passed the Haryana 12th board exam. 

10:00 AM IST
July 21, 2020

Over 2 lakh students have appeared for the HSBE Class 12 exams this year.

09:36 AM IST
July 21, 2020

HSBE had to postpone exams for Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES. These exams were conducted in July.

09:05 AM IST
July 21, 2020

The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 30 but certain exams were postponed to July due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

08:42 AM IST
July 21, 2020

HBSE Result 2020 today

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the HBSE Class 12 Results 2020 today through its official website--bseh.org.in.

