Haryana Board HBSE Announces 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022 Results

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022: The pass percentage in the secondary (10th) exam was 46.52 per cent, while the pass percentage in the senior secondary (12th) exam was 60.14 per cent

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 1:53 pm IST

Image credit: PRO Haryana Board

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana today, November 16 announced the results for the Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. The pass percentage in the secondary (10th) exam was 46.52 per cent, while the pass percentage in the senior secondary (12th) exam was 60.14 per cent.

Don't Miss: HBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The board has also announced the result of 10th, 12th open school (HOS) supplementary exam. The pass percentage in the HOS 10th open school supplementary exam was 53.17 per cent while 43.06 per cent in 12th supplementary exam. ALSO READ | Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Is Circulating On Social Media, Board Clarifies

Board Joint Secretary Dr. Pawan Kumar said that a total of 3,982 students passed in the secondary exam out of 8,559 candidates who had appeared in the Class 10 exam. In the senior secondary exam, a total of 3,375 students passed the exam out of 5,612 appeared candidates.

The BSEH secondary, senior secondary, 10th, 12th open exam results are available on the official website- bseh.org.in. The candidates can check the 10th, 12th results using roll number, date of birth.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022: How To Check At Bseh.org.in

  1. Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
  2. Click on 10th, 12th supplementary exam result link
  3. Enter roll number, date of birth
  4. HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam result will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.
