Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th Result 2021 To Be Released At This Time

Confirming the HBSE 10th result 2021 date and time, an official said that all the students will be declared pass. More than three lakh students will be qualified this year for admission to Class 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 10:50 am IST

HBSE 10th result at 5 pm today
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will release the HBSE 2021 results today at 5 PM. Confirming the HBSE 10th result 2021 date and time, an official said that all the students will be declared pass. More than three lakh students will be qualified this year for admission to Class 11. The students can check the BSE Haryana 10th result 2021 on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

For students, who are not satisfied with the Class 10th board BSEH Haryana result, the board will provide an opportunity o appear for the exams later. The Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal while announcing the Class 10th BSEH exam said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal.”

How To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

  • Go to bseh.org.in

  • Click on the link designated for exam results

  • On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

  • Enter credentials including names and BSEH Class 10th roll number

  • Select the ‘Submit’ button

  • View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021 Bhiwani board

BSEH Result Last Year

The Board had to cancel four papers due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The HBSE board alloted marks in the cancelled subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. The overall pass percentage in HBSE Class 10 exams last year was 64.59 percent.

