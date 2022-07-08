Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details

HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Form 2022

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has extended the last date for filling the online application form for the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022. The last date for filling the online application form for the supplementary examination of Class 10 and Class 12 July-2022 is extended upto July 14 , 2022. Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, while conveying to the media, told that for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) educational examination, July-2022, the last date was fixed as July 07, 2022 with a late fee of Rs 1000 for the candidates.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

"The students can fill the Haryana Board supplementary exam 2022 application form on the Board's website www.bseh.org.in", as addressed.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students aspire to apply for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 can now fill up the online application till July 14, 2022, by paying late fee charges of Rs 1000. Earlier, the last date to apply for the HBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022 was July 07.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of bseh.org.in

Click on the link that reads, "Apply Online form for Secondary, Sr. Secondary (HOS)..."

Log-in with user ID and password and fill in the detailed application form

Pay the application fee and submit the HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam form.

Direct Link - HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Form 2022

The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 was announced on June 15, while Class 10 result was declared on June 17. The pass percentage in Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 is recorded at 87.08 per cent while that of Class 10 is recordded at 73.18 per cent.

In HBSE 12th Result 2022, Kajal from Nindana clinched the top rank by scoring 498 marks out of 500. Muskan from Narwana district and Sakshi from Pehowa district together bagged the position by scoring 496 marks out of 500. While, Shruti from Hisar and Poonam from Palwal, obtained 495 marks out of 500 and finished third.