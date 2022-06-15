  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here

Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here

The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 2.5 lakh students. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 27 across the state.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 3:25 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Bseh.org.in Class 12 Result Link At 5 PM; Rohtak Girl Kajal Tops
Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Result 2022
Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check HBSE Class 12 Results
Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check
Haryana Class 12 Result For 2022 HBSE Exam For Over 2.5 Lakh Students Today
Haryana Board To Announce BSEH 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Details
Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here
HBSE 12th result 2022 announced

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Class 12 results has been announced today, June 15. The BSEH 12th esults 2022 are available on the Haryana Board official website -- bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 2022 Class 12 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. Haryana Board HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 2.5 lakh students. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 27 across the state.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HBSE 12th Results 2022: Direct Link

HBSE Result 2022 Class 12: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the designated BSEH 12th result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth
  • Submit and download BSEH Class 12 result
Click here for more Education News
hbse 12th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Bseh.org.in Class 12 Result Link At 5 PM; Rohtak Girl Kajal Tops
Live | HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Bseh.org.in Class 12 Result Link At 5 PM; Rohtak Girl Kajal Tops
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10th Results Out At Keralaresults.nic.in; Online Link
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10th Results Out At Keralaresults.nic.in; Online Link
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Result 2022
Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Result 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites To Check Kerala 10th Board Result
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites To Check Kerala 10th Board Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................