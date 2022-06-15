Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here

HBSE 12th result 2022 announced

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Class 12 results has been announced today, June 15. The BSEH 12th esults 2022 are available on the Haryana Board official website -- bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 2022 Class 12 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. Haryana Board HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

The HBSE Class 12 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 2.5 lakh students. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 27 across the state.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HBSE 12th Results 2022: Direct Link

HBSE Result 2022 Class 12: Steps To Check