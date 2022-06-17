  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 10 Result 2022; Direct Link Here

Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 10 Result 2022; Direct Link Here

HBSE Class 10 Result: The HBSE Class 10 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 3.25 lakh students. The pass percentage was recorded at 73.18 per cent.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 5:13 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Bseh.org.in Result Link Activated; 73.18% Pass
Haryana Board Announces HBSE 10th Result 2022
Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's How To Check HBSE 10th Results
HBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Haryana Board Result
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Haryana Class 10th,12th Admit Card Out; Direct Link
Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 10 Result 2022; Direct Link Here
Check HBSE Class 10 result at besh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Class 10 results has been announced today, June 17. The BSEH 10th results 2022 are available on the Haryana Board official website -- bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 2022 Class 10 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The HBSE Class 10 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 3.25 lakh students. The pass percentage was recorded at 73.18 per cent. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 10th exams between March 31 and April 20 across the state.

HBSE 10th Result 2022: Direct Link

HBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the designated BSEH 10th result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth
  • Submit and download BSEH Class 10 result
Click here for more Education News
HBSE 10th result BSEH 10th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Bseh.org.in Result Link Activated; 73.18% Pass
Live | Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Bseh.org.in Result Link Activated; 73.18% Pass
WBJEE Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Wbjeeb.nic.in Direct Link Activated At Wbjeeb.in
Live | WBJEE Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Wbjeeb.nic.in Direct Link Activated At Wbjeeb.in
WBJEE 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Website To Check
WBJEE 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Website To Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Class 10 Result Link At Mahresult.nic.in; 96.94 Per Cent Pass
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Class 10 Result Link At Mahresult.nic.in; 96.94 Per Cent Pass
Haryana Board Announces HBSE 10th Result 2022
Haryana Board Announces HBSE 10th Result 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................