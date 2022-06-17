Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 10 Result 2022; Direct Link Here
HBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) Class 10 results has been announced today, June 17. The BSEH 10th results 2022 are available on the Haryana Board official website -- bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 2022 Class 10 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates
The HBSE Class 10 result 2022 Haryana board has been announced for over 3.25 lakh students. The pass percentage was recorded at 73.18 per cent. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 10th exams between March 31 and April 20 across the state.
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Direct Link
HBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the designated BSEH 10th result 2022 link
- Enter log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth
- Submit and download BSEH Class 10 result