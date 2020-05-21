Haryana Board Decision On 10th Science Paper Pending; Result Likely In May-End

Haryana Board 10th result may be released soon if the board does not conduct Science paper

Haryana Board is indecisive about 10th result dates. The board could not conclude the exam for Science paper before the lockdown began. Haryana Chief Minister had announced that class 10 board exam for Science will not be held. However, the board has received no such direction. A board official told NDTV that a decision regarding the 10th Science paper will be taken in the next few days.

If the board decides to conduct the pending exam for class 10 Science paper, then the results will be pushed back to June-July. However, if the board the decides to not conduct the exam for Science paper, then it is likely to announce Haryana Board 10th result by May 31. The official, though, stressed that May 31 should not be treated as confirmed date for result declaration.

As for the remaining class 12 papers, the official said that exams would be held in-line with CBSE, that is Haryana Board may conduct class 12 board pending exams in July and announce results in August.

The board had concluded paper evaluation in April and had asked schools to upload internal assessment marks so as to prepare the results.

The Board recently also gave another chance to secondary and senior secondary schools in the state to submit internal assessment marks for students. The board said that several schools failed to update internal assessment marks of students in the online portal despite an extension in the deadline. Schools that had failed to upload internal marks were asked to upload marks from May 4 to May 11, 2020.

Haryana Board had distributed answer copies to teachers for evaluation from home on April 11 and they were asked to submit evaluated answer sheets back to the board by April 22.