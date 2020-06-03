Haryana Board To Conduct Pending Class 10, Class 12 Exams In July

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEH class 10, class 12 exams to be held in July

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana, or BSEH, has decided to hold the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from July 1 to July 15. The board said that the dates of the pending board exams will be communicated 10 days before the examination is scheduled to begin. The Haryana Board had earlier cancelled all pending exams for Class 10, except for Science paper. The BSEH Class 10 results will only be declared after the science exam is held and evaluated. The board had earlier said that it had already evaluated the remaining papers by April 22.

BSEH, in an official notice, said: “The Board of Secondary Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has decided to hold the remaining secondary/senior secondary examinations between July 1 and July 15. The board had postponed these examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The dates of the remaining exams will be communicated to the students 10 days before the examinations begin.”

The remaining Class 12 exams are in Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.

BSEH postponed all exams scheduled after March 19 as the number of coronavirus infections shot up across the country. The BSEH Class 10 exams were scheduled between March 4 and March 27 and the BSEH Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 to March 31.