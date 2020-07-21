Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th Result 2020: HBSE Result 2020 will be available today on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today. Students can access the results through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in. The HBSE Result 2020 are also hosted by certain private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31 but HBSE could not hold certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infection. HBSE conducted the postponed exams in July once the Central Government gave the nod to schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.

In July, this year, HBSE released the Class 10 result in which the state recorded a passing percentage of 64.59%.