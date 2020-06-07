  • Home
Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will declare the Class 10th result 2020 tomorrow. Students can check their Class 10 results at the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2020 8:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BSEH Class 10th Result 2020: How To Check Haryana Board 10th Result
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will announce the Class 10th results for the regular and open-school students on June 8. The students can check the BSE Haryana 10th result 2020on the official website of BSEH -bseh.og.in. The BSEH Class 10 exams were scheduled to be concluded on March 27. The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown enforced to decrease its spread had led to the postponement of four papers and the delay in the declaration of Haryana Board Class 10th result.

The four papers of Haryana Board Class 10 which stand cancelled include Science, Physical Health and Education and some skill subjects. The Board has now decided to award marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks and students who intend to take the science stream in Class 11 and are unhappy neith the scores awarded to them can take the exam on Science to be held at a later date. The exam for the Science paper will tentatively be held in July. BSEH will announce the date for the Class 10th Science exam 10 days prior to the date of exam.

How To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

The Haryana Board Class 10th result can be viewed on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana. However, on the day of result students can also use some private portals to view their BSEH Class 10th result. Students who obtain their results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores.

To check the BSEH Class 10th result 2020:

  • Go to bseh.org.in

  • Click on the link designated for exam results

  • On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

  • Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

  • Select the ‘Submit’ button

  • View the BSEH Class 10th result 2020

The Board had distributed the Class 10th answer scripts among teachers for evaluation from home on April 11. The evaluated answer scripts were to be submitted to the board by April 22.

