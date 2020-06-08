Haryana Board (HBSE) Class 10 Exam Result Postponed

Haryana board Class 10th result has been postponed. The result was expected to be released today.

HSBE 10th Class result has been postponed. Hours after confirming that the Class 10 exam result will be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has postponed the result declaration. It was earlier decided that the Board will declare the Class 10th result without the Science exam being held, however it later decided to conduct the exam first and then declare the result.

As per the recent update, the Class 10 result will be declared after the Science exam is held.

The date of Science exam has not been fixed yet.

A total of 3,38,096 secondary school students including 1,86,153 boys and 1,51,943 girls had appeared for the exam this year.

“Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on June 8,” a Board spokesperson had said on Sunday.

He said according to instructions of Education Minister Kanwar Pal and the Department of Education, Haryana the result will be declared on the basis of evaluation of four subjects by including the average marks of the fifth subject (science subject).

The candidates opting science stream in class 11, however, will have to take examination in it later.

Meanwhile the Haryana government is planning to reopen schools in July and colleges in August. As per the schedule decided by the government so far, teaching work will begin for classes 10, 11 and 12 in the first phase, and that too in shifts.

“We will do it in a phased manner by starting teaching work for classes 10, 11 and 12 on July 1; for classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 after 15 days; and for the primary classes from August,” said Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana education minister.

Educational institutions in Haryana have been shut after COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March.















