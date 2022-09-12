  • Home
As per the official statement, the Secondary and Senior Secondary reappear examinations will be conducted from September 29.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 4:51 pm IST

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-Appear Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
The Haryana Board improvement, additional and reappear exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has released the Class 10 and Class 12 reappear examination date sheet today, September 12, 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule of the improvement, additional and reappear examination for Class 10 and Class 12 through the official website– bseh.org.in. As per the official statement, the Secondary and Senior Secondary reappear examinations will be conducted from September 29 by BSEH.

Giving this information Board President Professor (Dr) Jagbir Singh and Secretary Krishna Kumar HPS said that Secondary and Senior secondary (Education/Open School) improvement, additional and reappear exams will start on September 29 and end on October 17, 2022. He informed that the Secondary (Education/Open School) examinations will start from September 29 to October 7, 2022, and the Senior Secondary (Education/Open School) examinations will operate till October 17, 2022.

The Haryana Board improvement, additional and reappear exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on the stated date.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-appear Exam 2022 Schedule

Events

Dates

Reappear For Secondary And Senior Secondary Exam To Begin On

September 29, 2022

Reappear Examination For Secondary Ends (Class 10_

October 7, 2022

Reappear Examination For Senior Secondary Ends (Class 12)

October 17, 2022

Exam Timings

2 pm to 4.30 pm


