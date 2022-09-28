Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-Appear 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines Here
Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination only if they have a valid re-appear exam admit card along with scanned photographs.
HBSE Re-Appear Exam Admit Card 2022: The Board Of School Education Haryana will hold the HBSE re-appear exam for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow, September 29, 2022. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 reappear exam date sheet and admit card through the official website – bseh.org.in. The HBSE reappear exam will conclude on October 17, 2022.
HBSE Class 10 Admit Card Direct Link
HBSE Class 12 Admit Card Direct Link
Haryana Board Re-Appear 2022 Exam: Exam Day Instructions
- Candidates need to follow all instructions issued while appearing in examination centres.
- It is mandatory for candidates to follow the instructions of the government for covid-19 and also given on the admit card.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry calculators or mobile phones in the examination fall, and if found UMC will be registered.
- Candidates who are differently able, blind, dyslexic and spastic, deaf and dumb, benchmarks disabilities and permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands will be provided along with the services of an amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.