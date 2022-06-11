  • Home
BSEH 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board 12th result 2022 is likely to be announced on June 15, BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 11:20 am IST

Haryana Board BSEH Likely To Announce 12th Result 2022 On June 15: Official
Check Haryana Board 12th result 2022 at bseh.org.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEH 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to announce the result of HBSE Class 12 examination on Wednesday, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360 that the board is expected to announce the Class 12 result 2022 on June 15, if delayed, the 12th result will be announced on June 16. "The board decided to announce the Class 12 result 2022 on June 14 initially, but as Kabir Jayanti is a holiday, the students can expect their result on June 15," the official said. The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced next week, by June 25, he added.

The Haryana Board Class 12 exam was conducted from March 21 to April 7. Nearly, 2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam, and another 4 lakh students for the 10th exam. Once released, students can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website- bseh.org.in.

BSEH 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
  • Click on the 12th result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • BSEH 12th result will appear on the screen
  • Download the provisional scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

Last year, the Haryana Board could not conduct Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. All the students enrolled for the 10th, 12th exams were declared pass, they were evaluated on the basis of 30:10:60 ratio, thirty per cent on 10th exam, 10 per cent on 11th exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical exam marks.

The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam in 2020 was 80.34 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 10 was 64.59 per cent. For details on 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the website- bseh.org.in.

.......................... Advertisement ..........................