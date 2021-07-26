Haryana Board Announces Class 12th Results

BSEH Class 12th result announced

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has declared the results of the Class 12th students today. The Class 12th HBSE board has been declared for regular and private students. Students can check the Class 12th BSEH results at the official websites of the board -- bseh.org.in and result.bsehexam2017.in. As per reports, BSEH Chairman, Jagbir Singh informed that this year a total of 2,21,263 candidates have passed Class 12 exams, out of whom, 14,416 are boys and 1.06,847 are girls candidates.

The Haryana Class 12th results has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

To allot marks at the Class 12 HBSE exams, the marks of Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 internal assessments and practicals has been taken into consideration.

Last year, Haryana Board 12th BSEH results were declared on July 21 and 80.34 per cent of students had qualified for higher students. The pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, was 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys. Over two lakh students had appeared in the exam in 2020.

The board has already released the Haryana Class 10 results on June 11. As all the students have been declared pass this year amid Covid, the board has not released any merit list for the students of Class 10.

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download