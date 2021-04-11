Image credit: bseh.org.in (screengrab) Haryana HBSE board exam 2021 will begin in the third week of April, 2021

BSEH 10th, 12th admit card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) final exam admit cards. Students will receive their admit cards from their schools. Schools can visit the official website, bseh.org.in, login with their user name and password and download the admit cards. Haryana Class 10 board exams will be held from April 22 to May 15. Class 12, final exams will start on April 20 and will continue till May 17.

The board had previously altered the timings for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Class 10 exams, and Senior Secondary exams will now be held from 11:30 am to 2 pm. Earlier the exams were scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. BSEH had also released revised time tables for the exams.

Direct link to download Haryana board Class 10, 12 admit card 2021

Steps To Download Haryana 10th, 12th Board Exam Admit Card 2021

Go to bseh.org.in Click on the admit card link. Enter username and password. Submit and download admit cards.

Exam Day Guidelines