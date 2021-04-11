  • Home
Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released Classes 10, 12 final exam admit cards at bseh.org.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 2:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Haryana HBSE board exam 2021 will begin in the third week of April, 2021
Image credit: bseh.org.in (screengrab)

BSEH 10th, 12th admit card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) final exam admit cards. Students will receive their admit cards from their schools. Schools can visit the official website, bseh.org.in, login with their user name and password and download the admit cards. Haryana Class 10 board exams will be held from April 22 to May 15. Class 12, final exams will start on April 20 and will continue till May 17.

The board had previously altered the timings for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Class 10 exams, and Senior Secondary exams will now be held from 11:30 am to 2 pm. Earlier the exams were scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. BSEH had also released revised time tables for the exams.

Direct link to download Haryana board Class 10, 12 admit card 2021

Steps To Download Haryana 10th, 12th Board Exam Admit Card 2021

  1. Go to bseh.org.in

  2. Click on the admit card link.

  3. Enter username and password.

  4. Submit and download admit cards.

Exam Day Guidelines

  • Students will have to bring their own log table, trigonometry table and stencils for drawing maps.

  • Students can bring color pencils for exams of science subjects.

  • Calculators, mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. If a student is found using these, it will be considered as use of unfair means.

  • Candidates can bring their personal hand sanitizer and water in transparent bottles.

  • Differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands will be provided additional 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

Click here for more Education News
