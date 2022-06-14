Haryana Board 12th Result Tomorrow; HBSE Withholds Results Of Some Schools Due To Bogus SLC Certificates

HBSE 12th result tomorrow, board withholds results of some schools

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Class 12 result tomorrow, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh while confirming the Haryana board 12th result said the result will be announced by 6 pm. Meanwhile, HBSE has withheld the results of some schools in multiple districts of Haryana due to bogus School Leaving Certificates (SLC).

The BSEH Chairman said that after getting the verification done, while for Class 10, the SLC certificates of 778 students of 92 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and 14 students of eight government schools have been found bogus, in case of Class 12, the SLC certificates of 73 students of 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and two students of two government schools were found to be bogus.

Around 2.61 lakh students await Haryana Board 12th result. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. Students will be able to check the Class 12 HBSE result 2022 on the official website -- bseh.org.in using roll number, date of birth.

Last year, the HBSE result was declared on July 26. 100 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams last year as exams were cancelled due to Covid and students assessed on alternative criteria.