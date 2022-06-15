Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check HBSE Class 12 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana Board 12th result 2022 will be declared at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board is all set to declare HBSE Class 12 result 2022 today, June 15. Candidates should note that the BSEH 12th result 2022 will be announced after 2:30 PM today on the official website-- bseh.org.in. When announced, the students can access the 12th HBSE result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth. Haryana Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen. HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam this year. The BSEH Haryana Class 12 exams were conducted from March 30 to April 27, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ALSO READ | Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check

Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result 2022: Websites

bseh.org.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The BSEH has reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus for the board exams this year. The Haryana board exams 2022 were held in around 1,700 exam centers across the state.

ALSO READ | Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check

Last year, the BSEH board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and and students were assessed on alternative criteria. The BSEH Class 12 pass percentage was recorded at 80.34 per cent in 2020.