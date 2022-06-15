Haryana Board Announces Class 12 Result 2022

Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 declared

BSEH 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday, June 15 declared the result of Class 12 exam 2022. A total of 87.08 per cent students passed in the BSEH Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Science exams this year. The girls have outperformed boys in the Haryana Board, BSEH Class 12 exam, the pass percentage of girls was 90.51 per cent, while boys was 85.96 per cent. The BSEH 12th result 2022 is available on the official website- bseh.org.in. Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct link

To access the Haryana Board 12th result 2022, the students need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. BSEH 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download Class 12 scorecard, take a printout for further reference. The students can also access BSEH Class 12 result via SMS, by sending it to 56263.

The Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 was concluded in April, and a total of 2.61 lakh candidates took the Class 12 exam this year. Last year, cent per cent students cleared the Haryana Board Class 12 exam, the students were assessed on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.