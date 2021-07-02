Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th result 2021 expected soon at bseh.org (representational)

BSEH 12th result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to declare Class 12 results soon. Earlier, the board had asked schools to submit students’ marks for results between June 28 and July 6. This year the board did not conduct Class 12 final exams due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. Results will be prepared with internal assessments.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal,” Haryana School Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said.

Haryana Class 10 results were announced on June 11 at bseh.org.in. Class 12 results will be announced on the same website.

Here Are The Steps To Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2021

After the official announcement of results, follow these steps to download your scores:

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in. Click on the HBSE 12th result 2021 link on the homepage. Enter your roll number, other required credentials, and login. Download your scorecard.

Apart from the official website, the results may be also available at private websites. However, students are advised to check their scores on the official website only.

Last year, Haryana Board 12th results were declared in July and 80.34 per cent of students had qualified for higher students. The pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, was 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys. Over two lakh students had appeared in the exam in 2020.