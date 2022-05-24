Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By June 15: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15

BSEH 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the result of HBSE Class 10, 12 examinations in June. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15. "The evaluation process for the BSEH Class 10, 12 exams will conclude soon; the Class 12 result is likely to be announced before, following which the 10th result will be announced. Both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15," the official said. The Haryana Board (BSEH) 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced on the official website- bseh.org.in, once released. Read More | List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced In May

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Recommended: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

Around 7 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 which was concluded in April; 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam and 2 lakh students for the 12th exam. To check BSEH 10th, 12th results through the official website- bseh.org.in, candidates need to use their log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. BSEH 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further reference.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year, the pass percentage in both the Class 10, 12 exams was 100 per cent. As the exams got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students were evaluated on the basis of 30:10:60 ratio, thirty per cent on 10th exam, 10 per cent on 11th exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical exam marks.

The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam in 2020 was 80.34 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 10 was 64.59 per cent. For details on 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the website- bseh.org.in.