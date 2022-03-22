  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download

Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: BSEH will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 12:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Board Reschedules Class 10, 12 BSEH Exams; New Time Tables Here
Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022; Check Schedule Here
No Class 5, 8 Board Exams This Year, Says Haryana
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result Declared
Haryana Board Announces Class 12th Results
HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit card released
Image credit: PTI File Photo

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) final exam admit cards. Students will receive their admit cards from their schools. Schools can visit the official website, bseh.org.in, login with their user name and password and download the admit cards.

Recommended: HBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!
Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 12th Board Exams. Click Here
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free! 

BSEH will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Go to bseh.org.in
  • Click on the admit card link.
  • Enter username and password.
  • Submit and download admit cards.

For details, please visit the website- bseh.org.in.

A total of 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Board class 12 Haryana Board Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result
Live | BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
CUET 2022: Application Process To Commence Soon; Details On Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CUET 2022: Application Process To Commence Soon; Details On Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Scorecard: Know How To Download Scorecard At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Scorecard: Know How To Download Scorecard At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Government's Key Education Projects Today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Government's Key Education Projects Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................