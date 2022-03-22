Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download

Image credit: PTI File Photo Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit card released

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) final exam admit cards. Students will receive their admit cards from their schools. Schools can visit the official website, bseh.org.in, login with their user name and password and download the admit cards.

Recommended: HBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 12th Board Exams. Click Here

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

BSEH will hold the Class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30 and Class 10 Secondary from March 31. The exams will be held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the admit card link.

Enter username and password.

Submit and download admit cards.

For details, please visit the website- bseh.org.in.

A total of 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.