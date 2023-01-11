Haryana Board Announces HBSE 2023 Class 10, 12 Timetables; Exams Start On February 27

BSEB 10th, 12th datesheets out

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables for the 2023 exams. The Class 10 and Class 12 Haryana board exams will start on February 27, 2023. While Class 10 exam BSEH will get over on March 25 with the Social Science paper, the Class 12 Haryana board exam will end with the History and Biology papers on March 27, 2023.

While announcing the BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam datesheets, the Haryana board also has said that the exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

HBSE Haryana Board Exam Time Table 2023 Class 10, 12