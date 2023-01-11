Haryana Board Announces HBSE 2023 Class 10, 12 Timetables; Exams Start On February 27
BSEH 2023 Exams: While the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start on February 27, the Class 10 exams will end on March 25 and Class 12 will get over on March 27, 2023.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables for the 2023 exams. The Class 10 and Class 12 Haryana board exams will start on February 27, 2023. While Class 10 exam BSEH will get over on March 25 with the Social Science paper, the Class 12 Haryana board exam will end with the History and Biology papers on March 27, 2023.
While announcing the BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam datesheets, the Haryana board also has said that the exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.
HBSE Haryana Board Exam Time Table 2023 Class 10, 12
Date
Class 10
Class 12
February 27, 2023
Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
February 28, 2023
Hindi
March 1, 2023
Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English
March 2, 2023
Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
March 3, 2023
Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance
Agriculture/ Philosophy
March 4, 2023
Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
March 6, 2023
English
March 7, 2023
Punjabi
March 9, 2023
Home Science
March 10, 2023
Physics / Economics
March 13, 2023
Mathematics
Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
March 14, 2023
Political Science
March 15, 2023
English (Core/Elective)
March 16, 2023
Physical Education
March 17, 2023
Sociology / Entrepreneurship
March 18, 2023
Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant
Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology
March 20, 2023
Science
March 21, 2023
Mathematics
March 22, 2023
Geography
March 24, 2023
Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
March 25, 2023
Social Science
March 27, 2023
Fine Arts (All Options)
March 28, 2023
History/ Biology