Haryana Board Announces HBSE 2023 Class 10, 12 Timetables; Exams Start On February 27

BSEH 2023 Exams: While the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start on February 27, the Class 10 exams will end on March 25 and Class 12 will get over on March 27, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 7:34 pm IST

BSEB 10th, 12th datesheets out
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables for the 2023 exams. The Class 10 and Class 12 Haryana board exams will start on February 27, 2023. While Class 10 exam BSEH will get over on March 25 with the Social Science paper, the Class 12 Haryana board exam will end with the History and Biology papers on March 27, 2023.

While announcing the BSEH 2023 Secondary and Senior Secondary exam datesheets, the Haryana board also has said that the exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

HBSE Haryana Board Exam Time Table 2023 Class 10, 12

Date

Class 10

Class 12

February 27, 2023

Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

February 28, 2023

Hindi


March 1, 2023


Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English

March 2, 2023


Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

March 3, 2023

Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance

Agriculture/ Philosophy

March 4, 2023


Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

March 6, 2023

English


March 7, 2023


Punjabi

March 9, 2023


Home Science

March 10, 2023


Physics / Economics

March 13, 2023

Mathematics

Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

March 14, 2023


Political Science

March 15, 2023


English (Core/Elective)

March 16, 2023


Physical Education

March 17, 2023


Sociology / Entrepreneurship

March 18, 2023

Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant

Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

March 20, 2023

Science


March 21, 2023


Mathematics

March 22, 2023


Geography

March 24, 2023


Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

March 25, 2023

Social Science


March 27, 2023


Fine Arts (All Options)

March 28, 2023


History/ Biology

